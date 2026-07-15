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Photo 616
LOOKING FOR LIGHT
This image is something I was looking for when peeking into storefronts and restaurants that show atmospheric light. I think I find more of it when shooting after dark. (Shot yesterday) BOB
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Rick Schies
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It did the trick I think
July 16th, 2026
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