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LOOKING FOR LIGHT by jerzyfotos
Photo 616

LOOKING FOR LIGHT

This image is something I was looking for when peeking into storefronts and restaurants that show atmospheric light. I think I find more of it when shooting after dark. (Shot yesterday) BOB
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Rick Schies ace
It did the trick I think
July 16th, 2026  
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