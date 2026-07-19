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PEACHLAND RESTAURANT by jerzyfotos
Photo 620

PEACHLAND RESTAURANT

We stop into this restaurant occasionally on the lake in our neighbouring town. As much as we like the food, I usually shoot the lights out since it has so much character with the Bavarian decor.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cosy and welcoming restaurant with so much to see. I love the wording on the hearts, the left one says "I want my peace and quiet". The right one is part of the opening ceremony when the first beer vat gets opened at the Oktoberfest with a wooden hammer by the mayor of Munich, who shouts "it is tapped". Both are in Bavarian dialect ;-)
July 20th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
July 20th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Very nice interior shot.
July 20th, 2026  
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