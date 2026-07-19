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Previous
Photo 620
PEACHLAND RESTAURANT
We stop into this restaurant occasionally on the lake in our neighbouring town. As much as we like the food, I usually shoot the lights out since it has so much character with the Bavarian decor.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Diana
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Lovely shot of this cosy and welcoming restaurant with so much to see. I love the wording on the hearts, the left one says "I want my peace and quiet". The right one is part of the opening ceremony when the first beer vat gets opened at the Oktoberfest with a wooden hammer by the mayor of Munich, who shouts "it is tapped". Both are in Bavarian dialect ;-)
July 20th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
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How lovely!
July 20th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Very nice interior shot.
July 20th, 2026
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