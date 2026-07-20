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GIMME A HEAD WITH HAIR by jerzyfotos
Photo 621

GIMME A HEAD WITH HAIR

Long beautiful hair. This couple was enjoying the moment at one of our downtown patios. It's a nice friendly vibe and we get down there before it gets crazy hot out. There would be an old song suited for this young lady :-)
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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