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KELOWNA THURSDAY by jerzyfotos
Photo 624

KELOWNA THURSDAY

I shot this from the West Kelowna side and didn't really feel like going downtown. We do get a lot of fires in the summers and air quality can be terrible. Today (Friday) is much improved in comparison to this.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Chrissie ace
Wow, very atmospheric
July 24th, 2026  
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