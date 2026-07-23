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Photo 624
KELOWNA THURSDAY
I shot this from the West Kelowna side and didn't really feel like going downtown. We do get a lot of fires in the summers and air quality can be terrible. Today (Friday) is much improved in comparison to this.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd July 2026 9:05am
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Chrissie
ace
Wow, very atmospheric
July 24th, 2026
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