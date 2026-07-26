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Photo 627
SOULFUL SAXAPHONE
This man played for a bar/restaurants happy hour yesterday. It has to be one of the most soulful instruments when played well, and he did. bob
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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