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URBAN DISTILLERY by jerzyfotos
Photo 627

URBAN DISTILLERY

We got downtown Kelowna this afternoon and as I often do, I poked my lens into something that looks interesting with possible good light. I have shot this place previously and always come out with things I like. Maybe bob.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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