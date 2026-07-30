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MEXICAN by jerzyfotos
Photo 631

MEXICAN

If I didn't know it I would think this restaurant mural is Chinese with the colorful dragon. Maybe the artist was Chinese and I will check one day when we walk past. (yesterday shot)
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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