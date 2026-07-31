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Previous
Photo 631
"Good morning"
We exchanged good mornings when we saw this man relaxing at the lake today. No hurry.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Ian JB
ace
so nice an image.... looks very relaxed and a 'good morning'
August 1st, 2026
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