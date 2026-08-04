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Previous
Photo 634
CATCHING UP
Where would we be without our cell phones ? Sendig post cards ? This shot in front of a nice summer retreat on the water in West Kelowna yesterday and I wonder if he's telling friends about his holiday. Need that coffee in the morning....large.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd August 2026 9:31am
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