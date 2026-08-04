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CATCHING UP by jerzyfotos
Photo 634

CATCHING UP

Where would we be without our cell phones ? Sendig post cards ? This shot in front of a nice summer retreat on the water in West Kelowna yesterday and I wonder if he's telling friends about his holiday. Need that coffee in the morning....large.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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