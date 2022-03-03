Previous
Smirnoff Ice please by jerzyfotos
Smirnoff Ice please

My wife is not a drinker but managed to find this during our travels (to our surprise.) I love the funky restaurants we found along the way...almost jungle like.

**I had to change the date on this entry for it to work.
Photo Details

