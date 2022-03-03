Sign up
Smirnoff Ice please
My wife is not a drinker but managed to find this during our travels (to our surprise.) I love the funky restaurants we found along the way...almost jungle like.
**I had to change the date on this entry for it to work.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Door # 2
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
3rd March 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
