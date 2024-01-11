Previous
Next
No thanks by jerzyfotos
24 / 365

No thanks

At the beach yesterday this guy asked if I wanted to hold this cute lizard and pay him for it. Also I could take my picture with it. No gracias!
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kay Hodges ace
Good Subject
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise