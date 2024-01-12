Previous
When neighbours don't get along by jerzyfotos
23 / 365

When neighbours don't get along

This view has changed a lot since we were here last year when they did get along. Next door built higher and further out. Boy they must have hard feelings and money to spare. Both are American.
It's almost funny.
12th January 2024

Jerzy

Photo Details

