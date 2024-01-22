Sign up
25 / 365
Mexican crafts
I really like the pottery and tile work in Mexico and they sure have some brave colours and patterns.
Somehow I managed to delete my SD card photos so may have to fill in blanks.
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
