Buenos Dias by jerzyfotos
31 / 365

Buenos Dias

Nice waking up early to have coffee on our balcony.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Diana ace
That sounds like the perfect way to start the day, such a lovely shot of your view.
January 26th, 2024  
