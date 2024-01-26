Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Family Matriarch
I've had a few conversations with this sweet lady when I walk past her property. She speaks in Spanish and I speak English and I wonder who understood more of the conversation.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
