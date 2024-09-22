Sign up
86 / 365
86 / 365
THIS IS A BEER FRIDGE....
This restaurant manager opened the fridge for me to shoot when he saw me trying to shoot through the glass. It is an elaborate micro brewery that has some tasty products made right here on site in Kelowna. Shot a couple weeks ago.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
338
photos
39
followers
38
following
23% complete
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
237
12
84
238
85
239
240
86
Views
3
1
1
Door # 2
Krista Mae
Nice shot! That was nice of the manager to open the door for you!
September 23rd, 2024
