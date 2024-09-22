Previous
THIS IS A BEER FRIDGE.... by jerzyfotos
THIS IS A BEER FRIDGE....

This restaurant manager opened the fridge for me to shoot when he saw me trying to shoot through the glass. It is an elaborate micro brewery that has some tasty products made right here on site in Kelowna. Shot a couple weeks ago.
Jerzy

Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Krista Mae
Nice shot! That was nice of the manager to open the door for you!
September 23rd, 2024  
