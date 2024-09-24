Previous
ASAHI by jerzyfotos
ASAHI

It sounds so very Japanese that I had to try it at the restaurant yesterday. It's ok but I still prefer Sapporo and I will try the other beer on the menu next time I'm there. They carry three Japanese beers.
Jerzy

Photo Details

