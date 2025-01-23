Previous
RED STREAK TAIL LIGHT by jerzyfotos
94 / 365

RED STREAK TAIL LIGHT

Yellow is headlight and both look like they are going light speed in the picture.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
25% complete

