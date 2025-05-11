Previous
MOM MADE HIM GO by jerzyfotos
MOM MADE HIM GO

This was a Mother's day event where younger kids had a lot of fun with organized things for them...older folk were there to celebrate and liked being there. I guess he's going through that tough stage and he was letting it show.
