Previous
DUCK CAME BY by jerzyfotos
97 / 365

DUCK CAME BY

I very seldom try to capture a bird with my lens since they rarely allow me the time to get focused with a long lens. This sweet gal sure made things easier by crashing my scene. Her mate watched from a distance.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact