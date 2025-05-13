Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
97 / 365
DUCK CAME BY
I very seldom try to capture a bird with my lens since they rarely allow me the time to get focused with a long lens. This sweet gal sure made things easier by crashing my scene. Her mate watched from a distance.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
464
photos
51
followers
48
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Latest from all albums
348
349
350
351
352
96
353
97
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Door # 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close