Previous
WHITEROCK PIER BC by jerzyfotos
98 / 365

WHITEROCK PIER BC

The longest pier in Canada apparently. Whiterock is a beautiful town that I haven't visited in many years and it was nice spending time here before we ferried to Vancouver Island. Taken a few days ago.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
I can see why it is a busy pier. Love the ornate arches, lanterns and railings. Nice capture and pov.
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact