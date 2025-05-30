Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
WHITEROCK PIER BC
The longest pier in Canada apparently. Whiterock is a beautiful town that I haven't visited in many years and it was nice spending time here before we ferried to Vancouver Island. Taken a few days ago.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
1
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
476
photos
54
followers
48
following
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
98
1
1
1
Door # 2
Bucktree
ace
I can see why it is a busy pier. Love the ornate arches, lanterns and railings. Nice capture and pov.
May 30th, 2025
