Previous
MUSIC IN THE PARK by jerzyfotos
99 / 365

MUSIC IN THE PARK

Friday's music in the park was "blues". This opening act did the blues proud with a strong raspy voice and excellent lead guitar.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact