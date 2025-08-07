Previous
PEACHFEST by jerzyfotos
101 / 365

PEACHFEST

I shot this interesting person but I really think he wasn't sleeping.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Karen ace
Good candid, interesting-looking person - I think hes looking at his screen. I like the teddy behind him with the aviator glasses =)
August 8th, 2025  
