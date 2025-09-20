Sign up
Previous
104 / 365
GREG AND GREG
These two fun and crazy guys are accomplished photographers from Calgary that put on the photo session I attended in Sun Peaks. If you sit in the village long enough people you know will come by.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
2
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
528
photos
65
followers
51
following
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
404
405
406
407
408
15
104
409
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Door # 2
LManning (Laura)
ace
Cute capture of photogs on the move.
September 21st, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Fun shot of two wild and crazy guys free-wheelin through the village.
September 21st, 2025
