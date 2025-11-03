Sign up
MODEL FOR CAMERA
I'm still trying to decide if this camera is what I need. It sure is lighter to pack than my Canons. I may be a little biased to shots of Bruno so will keep shooting other subjects.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Door # 2
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th November 2025 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
