107 / 365
NACHO DADDY
I was able to shoot this room where the great blues happens on Friday nights. Add cigarettes and smoke and it could be one of the old blues rooms with no frills.
They have a very cool logo that pops. bob
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
