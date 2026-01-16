Previous
NO HELP PUSHING by jerzyfotos
107 / 365

NO HELP PUSHING

These guys are well aware of water depth and their chance of getting through the channel to open water. Many times people going fishing have to hop in the water for less weight and to help push. It's a normal thing with these boats and low water.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Oh yeah, been there done that. I like to fish the saltwater bays and when the tide rolls out the water can get pretty skinny. Gotta watch out for the sandbars and oyster reefs.
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact