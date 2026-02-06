Previous
MY AMIGOS by jerzyfotos
115 / 365

MY AMIGOS

Our back lane from the hotel had interesting people and scenes that often attracted the lens. This is a boat motor shop that does a great business with all the boats in Boca and low tides causing many motor problems when bottoming out. Work hard play hard. These guys wanted me to join them for beers but I politely declined. It was funny that next day when they sobered up they did not know me. I like the guy on the left that kept his beer up all the time with me fumbling to shoot and had a few re-takes.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
31% complete

