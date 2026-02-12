Previous
CAMERA GUY CAMERA GUY !! by jerzyfotos
117 / 365

CAMERA GUY CAMERA GUY !!

This couple were enjoying the night vibe at this very popular restaurant in PV...Andele's. He wanted to make sure it was documented :-) It's nice when people are wanting to be in photos and I think Tequila helps in this case.
(Catching up Mexico)
12th February 2026

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Neil ace
Fun shot
March 9th, 2026  
