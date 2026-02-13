Previous
SAVE THESE SEATS PLEASE by jerzyfotos
118 / 365

This handsome Yelapa resident will have no problem saving seats when the beach starts getting busy. He is often with his owner getting pictures taken for $pesos and I have seen and shot him in previous years. (catching up Mexico)
13th February 2026 13th Feb 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first.
