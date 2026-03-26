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MY BACK YARD by jerzyfotos
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MY BACK YARD

Our immediate neighbouring property may change with proposed development but the park is just the other side of the neighbour's fence. The park will remain the same.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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