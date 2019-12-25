Previous
Look what they got me by jesika2
Look what they got me

I love auntie Audrey but I LURVE uncle Clifford. Look what they got me for my first Christmas in York. Mummy got me things too but uncle & auntie bought me a new pink squeaker and indestructible tree (I've chewed a hole in it, only took 2 minutes).
I think might be Tilly's first Christmas with gifts. She'll have had treats at the breeder's but I doubt individual gifts for all the dogs. Definitely won't have had pressies when she lived in Lincoln.
We both hope everyone has had or is having a pleasant and happy Christmas.
J & T
Jesika

@jesika2
Paul ace
Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Cute pic
December 25th, 2019  
