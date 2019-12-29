Sign up
Whip-ma-whop-ma-gate
York's shortest street , the width/width of deconsecrated St Crux behind.
In 1505 it was called the very catchy,
WHITNOURWHATNOURGATE.
In York a "gate" is a street and a "bar" is a gate. Blame the Vikings! Gate derived from gata.
29th December 2019
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
December 29th, 2019
