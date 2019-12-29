Previous
Whip-ma-whop-ma-gate by jesika2
255 / 365

Whip-ma-whop-ma-gate

York's shortest street , the width/width of deconsecrated St Crux behind.
In 1505 it was called the very catchy,
WHITNOURWHATNOURGATE.
In York a "gate" is a street and a "bar" is a gate. Blame the Vikings! Gate derived from gata.
Jesika

@jesika2
