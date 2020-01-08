Previous
Next
That's for me, and that's mine and that's for me by jesika2
259 / 365

That's for me, and that's mine and that's for me

Her Tillyness busy opening a parcel we received on Wednesday. Of course a lot of the packages DID have her name on them.
080120TZ200110120
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise