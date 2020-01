501 Auburn Ave Atlanta

15 January 1929, Michael King was born in this house and lived with his middle class parents, Michael and Alberta, until he was 12. (My Twin's family lived on the other side of the road, the blue collar side).

MIchael King Sr was a pastor, greatly impressed by Martin Luther. The 2 visited Germany and after the visit, their names were changed.

The rest is history.

(Martin Luther King 1929 Atlanta- Memphis 4 April 1968)

