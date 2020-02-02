Previous
Next
Fine Feather by jesika2
266 / 365

Fine Feather

Don't know who it belonged to, but it looks very nice stacked in camera by the clever Oly TG5.
020220/020220
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise