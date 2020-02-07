Sign up
269 / 365
My First
butterfly of 2020 that is. Small Tortoiseshell.
High on the Minster wall (York) would have been better with more reach but the little TZ200 at 1/3 the weight of its big cousin FZ1K is a convenient compromise. Same sensor too.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
269
photos
67
followers
47
following
73% complete
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
6
Views
6
1
1
365
365
DC-TZ200
DC-TZ200
Taken
6th February 2020 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
wall
,
lepidoptera
,
minster
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well spotted :)
February 7th, 2020
