No way through

It's been raining - a LOT! The river Ouse in York is more than 14 feet above normal and as always, Rowntree Park on the right is under water and so is the grassy area to the left even more extensively than I've seen before.

This is the view from the end of Millennium Bridge which links Fulford and South Bank.

There IS a way through, but only for the brave, daft or desperate...next pic.

