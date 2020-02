Bike Bloke

South bank to Fulford the short & wet way. Rowntree Park is under water to the right, the field to the left has swans & geese swimming with the gulls.

He said he didn't want to ride all through town & had come prepared with dry clothes but I think he was a little bit surprised when he realised how deep the water was. He hesitated by the barrier & then continued.

