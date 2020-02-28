Previous
Before the fall by jesika2
278 / 365

Before the fall

River Ouse, York at Millennium Bridge, Fulford side. At 4.44m above normal levels in this shot but it's now falling rapidly enough for the "big clean"
260220TZ200280220
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

