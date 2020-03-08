Previous
Next
Side view by jesika2
282 / 365

Side view

Large White butterfly pupa.
8 images stacked in-camera, Olympus TG5
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise