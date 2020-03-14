Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
283 / 365
It won't be long, yeah
'til eclosion. Time to watch and watch and watch and ... miss it!
Large White pupa rescued from the site of a new security lamp.
140320Tz200150320
The brown thing is part of an Angle Shades moth pupa, found as a caterpillar on my door step, fed and left to pupate.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
283
photos
67
followers
48
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
14th March 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
york
,
large
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
pupa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close