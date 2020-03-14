Previous
Next
It won't be long, yeah by jesika2
283 / 365

It won't be long, yeah

'til eclosion. Time to watch and watch and watch and ... miss it!
Large White pupa rescued from the site of a new security lamp.
140320Tz200150320

The brown thing is part of an Angle Shades moth pupa, found as a caterpillar on my door step, fed and left to pupate.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise