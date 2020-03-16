Previous
First born by jesika2
First born

My first Butterbaby of 2020.
Rescued as a pupa, watched carefully, will I see eclosion?
At 6am Sunday still a pupa, at 8am, a Large White butterfly.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
