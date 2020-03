Love is in the air 1

Or at least he hopes so. He's drumming his antennae on her wings in his attempt to convince he is the man in her life. They flew away together but that means nothing in butterfly romance.

Small Tortoiseshell, 2 of the 8 I saw today with 2 Peacock, 3 Comma and 2 Brimstone boys.

170320TZ200170320