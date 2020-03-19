Sign up
Got a comb, anyone?
Small Tortoiseshell, quite fresh, but with a tangled knot of "hair". Not sure why or how this has happened, it's new to me. Seen them bald of course.
190320TZ200FF200320
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
285
photos
67
followers
48
following
78% complete
View this month »
2
2
365
DC-TZ200
19th March 2020 12:51pm
Tags
york
,
butterfly
,
small
,
knot
,
lepidoptera
,
tortoiseshell
