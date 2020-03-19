Previous
Next
Got a comb, anyone? by jesika2
285 / 365

Got a comb, anyone?

Small Tortoiseshell, quite fresh, but with a tangled knot of "hair". Not sure why or how this has happened, it's new to me. Seen them bald of course.
190320TZ200FF200320
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise