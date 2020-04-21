Sign up
299 / 365
Pretty face
a tiny bee, not sure what kind
8 image in camera stack
170420TG5210420
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
1
0
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
299
photos
68
followers
45
following
81% complete
View this month »
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
18th April 2020 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
bee
,
close
,
insect
,
up
Christopher Cox
ace
Amazing macro!
April 21st, 2020
