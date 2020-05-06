Previous
Next
Eggs and shells by jesika2
308 / 365

Eggs and shells

Of the Brimstone butterfly after 13 days incubation. 6 eggs have hatched so far and 3 in thi shot will be caterpillars tomorrow.
070520TZ200070520
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise