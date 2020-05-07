Previous
Mrs B's babies by jesika2
Mrs B's babies

Sextuplets so far, I assume from Mrs B1, so a 13 day egg incubation. They are minute but seem healthy as they are passing frass so obviously eating well.These ones are inside
