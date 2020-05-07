Sign up
Mrs B's babies
Sextuplets so far, I assume from Mrs B1, so a 13 day egg incubation. They are minute but seem healthy as they are passing frass so obviously eating well.These ones are inside
070520TZ200070520
7th May 2020
7th May 20
0
0
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
309
photos
68
followers
45
following
84% complete
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
7th May 2020 4:01pm
Tags
york
,
insects
,
caterpillars
,
lepidoptera
,
larvae
,
brimstone
