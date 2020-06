2nd Brimstone pupa

There are now 2 pupae from my garden and the third is in position. The younger caterpillars continue to eat everything in sight.

The pre-programmed imaginal discs are now growing into wings, genitalia, proboscis, compound eyes. At the same time some of the larval tissue is absorbed but some tissues are adapted for life as a butterfly. Brain for example remains. There have been experiments which suggest a butterfly has memory of caterpillar life.

