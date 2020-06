The split

The final larval skin of the Brimstone caterpillar has split under the head as it prepares for pupation. He's anchored at the base of the tail by the cremaster hooked into a silken pad. He's also got a silken girdle to support the body.

He will settle into position and after about 36 hours begin to pupate, a very strenuous process which uses all 4000 muscles and I'm sure hurts!

